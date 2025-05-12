Linden Advisors LP Takes $5.02 Million Position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,211,000.

Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

