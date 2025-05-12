JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Lowered by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,497 shares during the quarter. JFrog makes up approximately 4.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of JFrog worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

JFrog Trading Up 9.8%

NASDAQ FROG opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at $196,003,635.45. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,386,797.44. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,788. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

