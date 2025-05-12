GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $42.03 Million

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded up 96.5% against the US dollar. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,231.38 or 0.99822015 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,755.41 or 0.99366179 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Profile

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s launch date was May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gamestop-coin.vip.

Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00010325 USD and is up 12.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,094,544.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamestop-coin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the exchanges listed above.

