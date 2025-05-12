Interval Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.