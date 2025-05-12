Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Trading Up 90.6% Over Last 7 Days

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 90.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104,231.38 or 0.99822015 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,755.41 or 0.99366179 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00603356 USD and is up 40.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,337,903.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

