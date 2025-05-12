Subsquid (SQD) Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Subsquid (SQD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Subsquid has a total market capitalization of $168.03 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Subsquid token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Subsquid has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Subsquid Profile

Subsquid’s genesis date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,337,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,391,294 tokens. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subsquid’s official website is www.sqd.ai. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,337,000,000 with 657,250,570.4980118 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.26046425 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,240,754.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars.

