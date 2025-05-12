Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,059 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $157,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $63.34.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6332 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

