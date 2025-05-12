would 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $170,057.38 (WOULD)

would (WOULD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. would has a market capitalization of $546.35 million and approximately $170,057.38 worth of would was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, would has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One would token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104,231.38 or 0.99822015 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,755.41 or 0.99366179 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About would

would’s launch date was July 23rd, 2024. would’s total supply is 999,452,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,452,795 tokens. would’s official Twitter account is @wouldmeme_sol. would’s official website is www.wouldmeme.com. would’s official message board is pump.fun/coin/j1wpmugrooj1ymyqkrdz2vwrxg5rhfx3vtnye39gpump?coins_sort=market_cap.

would Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “would (WOULD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. would has a current supply of 999,452,789.37. The last known price of would is 0.55918079 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $177,128.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wouldmeme.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as would directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire would should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy would using one of the exchanges listed above.

