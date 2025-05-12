American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0%

AWK opened at $146.81 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.