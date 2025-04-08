Aviva PLC Sells 45,924 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,924 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Logitech International worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Logitech International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

