Unizen (ZCX) Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $18.62 million and $2.28 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 944,766,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

