William Blair Comments on VSE’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

VSEC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

VSE Stock Performance

VSEC opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 163.38 and a beta of 1.34. VSE has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 30.5% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at $8,915,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 48.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,063,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,654,000 after buying an additional 347,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VSE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 61,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

