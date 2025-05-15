Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE KMB opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.