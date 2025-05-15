Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 531,947 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 531,947 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 855,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

