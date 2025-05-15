Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $30.18 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 113,029 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

