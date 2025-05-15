Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

