Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBGSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.5%

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

SBGSY stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

