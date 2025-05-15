Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to “Strong-Buy”

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

AXSM stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

