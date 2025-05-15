Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in IES were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Trading Down 2.0%

IESC stock opened at $267.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

