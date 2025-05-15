Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 60,850 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,850 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4,694.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 840,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 823,423 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 610,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 299,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVPT. Citigroup dropped their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.52 and a beta of 1.30.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

