Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,642,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.4%

HII stock opened at $222.59 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

