Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Short Interest Update

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Shot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Safety Shot in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Safety Shot by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Shot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Shot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Safety Shot by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Shot Price Performance

Shares of SHOT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 225,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Safety Shot has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

