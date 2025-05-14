Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 22,666 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,666 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.69% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

