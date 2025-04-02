Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 4619819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 224,240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 102,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

