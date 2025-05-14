Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 8,666 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CRH were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

CRH Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CRH opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.