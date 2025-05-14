Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,907 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DTEC opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.