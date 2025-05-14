Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 317,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 133,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.82. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

