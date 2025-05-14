Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DexCom were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $132.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

