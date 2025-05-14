Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Jackson Financial worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of JXN stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

