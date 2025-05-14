Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 79,924 Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FLHY opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

