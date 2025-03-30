Capital’s (CAPD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 61.12 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.48. The firm has a market cap of £149.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 58.20 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.61 ($1.37).

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

