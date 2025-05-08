Crestline Management LP Grows Stock Position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of CG Oncology worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CG Oncology by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.08. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

