Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.57.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $129.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

