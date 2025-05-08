Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 46,156 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

