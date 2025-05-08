Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.