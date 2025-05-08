Crestline Management LP Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

