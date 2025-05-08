Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – May 5th

Walmart, CRH, and Deckers Outdoor are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden restraint devices formerly used as a form of public punishment and humiliation. They consist of hinged boards with holes to lock a person’s ankles or wrists in place, forcing them to remain exposed in a vulnerable position. Typically installed in town squares or other communal outdoor spaces, stocks served both to discipline offenders and to deter wrongdoing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $797.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.57. 2,799,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,022. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.96. 1,765,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,702. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08.

