4,693 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 110,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NJR

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $48.85 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.