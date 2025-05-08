Crestline Management LP Takes $1.72 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 105,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $150,444,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,328 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,444.08. The trade was a 26.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

