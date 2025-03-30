Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

CHKP opened at $228.37 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

