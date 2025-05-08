Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,734 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,695,000 after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $72,431,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

