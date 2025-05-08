Bank of America Corp DE Has $328.27 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $328,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $637.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.