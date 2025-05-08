CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,870 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $724.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.