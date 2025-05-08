Corton Capital Inc. Invests $213,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after buying an additional 835,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after buying an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 354,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

