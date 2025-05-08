Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,161 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 729,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 313,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 497,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

