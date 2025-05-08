CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

