iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 8th, 2025

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCFree Report) by 561.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $101.87.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

