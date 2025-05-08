Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 13,607 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.8 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

