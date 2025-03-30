StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.15. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 1.12% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.