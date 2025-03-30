TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TACT stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.80. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.