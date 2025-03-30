TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TACT stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.80. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
